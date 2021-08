Yesterday’s poll results are in, and it’s bad news for Geronimo: 71.3% of co-conspirators think the star of silly season needs to die, with just 28.7% convinced he should be spared. A stonking majority favouring Alpacalypse Now.

Decide Geronimo the Alpaca's fate: — Guido Fawkes (@GuidoFawkes) August 12, 2021

Despite The Sun’s best efforts, it seems most co-conspirators actually agree with Sir Keir on this one…