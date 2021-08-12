Unite’s Len McCluskey Finally Confirms Affair with Karie Murphy

Unite General Secretary Len McCluskey has finally admitted to his long-suspected affair with Jeremy Corbyn’s former Chief-of-Staff Karie Murphy in his brand new book Always Red. The ‘close friends‘ had frequently been pictured together and the affair was well known if unacknowledged. Writing about the affair McCluskey explains: “we wanted our relationship to be kept private, away from the public gaze” so played a “a game of cat of mouse” with the press. Notoriously litigious Len aggressively demanded a New Statesman article be amended after the political magazine referred to Karie as his “partner” in 2017. The optics of Len sleeping with Corbyn’s left-hand woman were not great…

Using Unite’s email data McCluskey has been advertising his tell-all dossier to all 4,000 Unite branches, encouraging followers to snatch up a copy of his red book of secrets.

Surely using the membership data for book marketing is a breach of Data Protection Law?