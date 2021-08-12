Tories Regain Double Digit Lead Over Labour

According to IPSOS Mori, the Government’s net satisfaction has improved from -20 to -12, probably on the back of an improving economy and the opening up of society. No surprise, what is astounding is that 11 years into Conservative government the Tories (41%) are enjoying a double digit lead over Labour (30%) of 11 points. Starmer is just not making any progress…

This confirms YouGov detecting the same rise in Tory support yesterday. It looks like Labour’s brief closing in on the Tories was a blip.