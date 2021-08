The Sun’s Harry Cole has been leading a campaign to save Geronimo from his DefRA-determined destiny of a humane death.

GB News’s Tom Harwood has volunteered to slaughter the animal himself as a matter of “public duty“.

Here at Guido we’re torn, for many reasons, on the issue that is dominating the news agenda this month. We’re asking readers to help us decide. Register your vote below:

Decide Geronimo the Alpaca's fate: — Guido Fawkes (@GuidoFawkes) August 12, 2021

Voting is open for 24 hours…