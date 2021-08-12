LibDems Selling £1 Tickets to Online-Only Conference, Downsizing Party HQ

The LibDems are now selling their conference tickets for just £1. Before everyone attempts to capitalise on what party president Mark Pack calls a “brilliant offer“, however, there are two important caveats: it’s only for members who’ve never been to LibDem conference before (which to be fair, is probably quite a few people), and more importantly, the conference is entirely virtual. Which is certainly one way of ruling out the need for vaccine passports on entry…

Pack has also gone into some detail about the party’s new HQ. They’ve now left Great George Street and moved into a new property at Vincent Square, which Pack admits is “smaller” and “cheaper”, although apparently that’s just to accommodate the switch to work-from-home culture. “No holes in the floor here”, he insists…