Lammy at Odds with Labour Frontbench Over Deportation of Murderers and Rapists

David Lammy is once again claiming that the planned deportation of 50 criminals (of which only 11 were flown to Jamaica this week after a series of legal challenges) is “inhumane…in the wake of the Windrush Scandal”, and continuing to insist that the policy proves the government doesn’t think “black lives matter“. For what it’s worth, the 43 criminals reprieved this week had committed crimes including murder and rape, and their combined sentences totalled 245 years…

The problem for Lammy is it’s not just the Home Office advocating the deportation policy: Labour are also apparently on-board with it. This week, shadow immigration minister Bambos Charalambous claimed the party supports it in principle, saying: “Clearly, violent and dangerous offenders who have forfeited their right to remain in the UK should be removed.” This shouldn’t really be a surprise. After all, the policy was implemented under a Labour government back in 2007…