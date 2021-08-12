Good Law Project Blamed by Rapid Tests Company Abingdon Health for 60 Redundancies

Abingdon Health, a rapid Covid test manufacturing company based in the North, claims that the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) has refused to pay for 1 million rapid tests until after the completion of Judicial Review proceedings initiated by The Good Law Project. Abingdon insists that The Good Law Project has made “inaccurate statements” in the Judicial Review and has published a letter on its website correcting a number of “factual inaccuracies”. False claims from the Good Law Project – what a surprise…

Abingdon explains that as a result of these outstanding payments, it has reduced its workforce from 190 to 130 employees over the past four months. Abingdon chairman Chris Hand says:

“Some of our employees have unfortunately lost their jobs as a direct consequence of the DHSC not paying for products they have taken delivery of, are using and told us were passed for payment in January 2021. I apologise to those colleagues who have left the Company. I thank all our employees for their sustained effort, skills and hard work. I also thank shareholders for continuing to support the Company and we look forward to the next phase of the Company’s growth as we continue to manufacture an increasing portfolio of products.”

We have all had a good laugh at Jolyon’s politically motivated and often quixotic lawfare tilts at the government over procurement – this is not so funny. If there has been corruption in procurement during the pandemic then those responsible should face the full force of the law and end up behind bars. If Jolyon is just scatter-gunning claims and this turns out to be more of his nonsense, the loss of 60 livelihoods is on him…