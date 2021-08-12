Gibb Dismisses Williamson Sacking Rumours as “Press Speculation”

Following widespread reports in The Times and elsewhere that “rising Tory star” Kemi Badenoch is poised to replace Gavin Williamson as Education Secretary, rumours around SW1 have run amuck. Today on LBC, Schools Minister Nick Gibb responded to the reports:

“Well, this is all press speculation. I know the media loves to talk about these games. I’ve worked with Gavin Williamson for the last two years. He’s a very effective Secretary of State. He’s presided over making sure that young people can transition during the pandemic that they won’t suffer long term damage to their prospects as a consequence of the pandemic.”

GCSE results are coming out this morning, so students won’t be the only ones nervously contemplating their fate…