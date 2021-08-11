Leak Shows SNP Already Revising £60 Million Manifesto Pledge

Sturgeon’s manifesto promise to refurbish all play parks in Scotland at a sum of over £60 million has already been “revised” amid concerns over its cost and practicality, new leaked documents reveal. A manifesto the SNP stood on just three months ago…

The leaked paper by council umbrella group COSLA shows that the “scope and flexibility” of the pledge has now been “compromised” after the council body told the government the £60 million cheque wouldn’t be enough to cover the total costs of the project – and added that the whole thing was impractical in the first place. This is a pledge that Sturgeon herself previously insisted would “penetrate beyond the political bubble”. Now, according to a council source speaking to the Daily Record, “it has been scaled back”…