Keep Watch Over Geronimo with Alpaca-Cam Live Stream

A live stream of Geronimo’s enclosure is now available for co-conspirators concerned for the doomed alpaca’s safety or keen on his demise. Keep guard of the press’s favourite woolly friend and watch out for “government assassins”…

Geronimo’s owner Helen says:

“We want people to be able to watch Geronimo 24/7. He’ll have a million eyes on him all day, every day. It’s for his protection. Hopefully it will act as a deterrent to Defra and stop them coming to do it. If they send the shooters round here, their faces will be exposed to the world. Everyone will see what they’ve done to an innocent animal.”