Kate Green Remembers Her Exam Results

Yesterday on LBC, Gavin Williamson failed to reveal what he scored in his A-Levels, resorting instead to typical dog-ate-my-homework excuses. This morning, when the same question was posed to Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green, she proudly revealed that (using the Scottish grading system) she scored 4As and 2Bs at Higher and 2As at Six Year Studies whilst a pupil at the comprehensive Currie High School, before going on to read law at the University of Edinburgh. It’s clearly easier for politicians to remember good results…