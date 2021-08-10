Scottish Health Secretary Threatening to Sue Nursery for Discrimination

Scottish Health Chief Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Naklais are now threatening legal action against a nursery for “unlawfully discriminating” their two year-old daughter “on the grounds of race and/or religion“, after the nursery repeatedly turned down the family’s attempts to secure a place for their child. Yousaf and El-Naklais say Little Scholars Day Nursery rejected their daughter three times, yet when El-Naklais asked her white friend to submit an application for her own son just two days later, the nursery almost immediately offered the “white sounding’, non-Muslim” family a place. Not a good look, to say the least.

In a statement released yesterday afternoon, Yousaf’s lawyer claims the nursery has breached the Equality Act 2010, and is now demanding they issue a public apology within two weeks (and make a donation to “an anti-racist charity of [his] client’s choosing”) or face a legal fight. A spokesperson from Little Scholars Day Nursery said:

“Our nursery is extremely proud of being open and inclusive to all and any claim to the contrary is demonstrably false and an ­accusation that we would refute in the strongest possible terms.”

14 days to go…