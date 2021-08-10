Scottish Health Secretary Threatening to Sue Nursery for Discrimination

Scottish Health Chief Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Naklais are now threatening legal action against a nursery for “unlawfully discriminating” their two year-old daughter “on the grounds of race and/or religion“, after the nursery repeatedly turned down the family’s attempts to secure a place for their child. Yousaf and El-Naklais say Little Scholars Day Nursery rejected their daughter three times, yet when El-Naklais asked her white friend to submit an application for her own son just two days later, the nursery almost immediately offered the “white sounding’, non-Muslim” family a place. Not a good look, to say the least.
In a statement released yesterday afternoon, Yousaf’s lawyer claims the nursery has breached the Equality Act 2010, and is now demanding they issue a public apology within two weeks (and make a donation to “an anti-racist charity of [his] client’s choosing”) or face a legal fight. A spokesperson from Little Scholars Day Nursery said:
“Our nursery is extremely proud of being open and inclusive to all and any claim to the contrary is demonstrably false and an accusation that we would refute in the strongest possible terms.”
14 days to go…