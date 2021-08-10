Good Law Project Accused of Making Inaccurate Claims in Court Fight Over Covid Testing Contracts

Jolyon and The Good Law Project (GLP) are in trouble again, this time for issuing “multiple disparaging statements” towards a Covid test kit manufacturer during his Project’s noble fight against DHSC over government contracts. Starting to look like there might be another loss on the horizon…

Abingdon Health, which provided lateral flow tests to the government last year, is now participating as an ‘interested party‘ in the GLP’s judicial review application against the Health Department, after the company’s private effort to stop Jolyon and his friends from making “inaccurate” claims about them appear to have failed. The previously unpublished letter shows that Abingdon attempted to clarify Jolyon’s “factually incorrect” assertions about the price of their kits, and the state of the antibody testing market back in 2020, yet the GLP refused to budge, and now Abingdon is issuing a ‘Detailed Grounds of Resistance‘ to the court. Unsubstantiated and misleading claims from the Good Law Project – who could’ve guessed?