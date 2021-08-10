GB News Launching Four New Political Programmes

GB News has announced it will launch three new daily political shows in the coming weeks, with a fourth scheduled to air after recess. The three weekday shows are:

The Briefing: AM with Tom Harwood.

with Tom Harwood. The Briefing: Lunchtime with Gloria De Piero.

with Gloria De Piero. The Briefing: PM with Darren McCaffrey.

The fourth show, The Briefing: PMQs, will begin on 8th September, following Prime Minister’s Questions. Guido understands the daily shows will air at a similar time. The channel also announced it plans to expand its political team by hiring more journalists in the weeks and months to come…

CEO Angelos Frangopoulos said:

“Politics really matters to the communities we serve and our viewers tell us they like our fresh approach, especially the way we genuinely listen to all sides. As a start-up we set out to shake things up and that’s exactly what we’re doing. After just eight weeks on air, we’re evolving rapidly, learning from our audience, and growing fast. There’s a lot more to come.”

A GB News insider added:

“In many ways September will be the real launch of GB News. There has been a complete overhaul. Treat the prior two months as a test run.”

Although Guido hears the ‘more newsroom-like’ replacement studio will take a while longer to be built…