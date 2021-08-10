BBC’s Taxpayer-Funded Offices Half-Empty as Staff Work From Home Permanently

The BBC’s taxpayer-funded offices will remain perpetually half-empty as staff continue to work from home for at least part of the week, following the launch of the corporation’s new “hybrid” rota system. The broadcaster – which rakes in £3.52 billion from the licence fee – says it has no plans to bring workers back to the office despite the fact that all legal Covid restrictions have been lifted. A complete waste of public money, which is easily done when you don’t have to earn it…

A BBC spokesperson told MailOnline:

“We’ve followed Covid-secure workplace guidelines throughout the pandemic and have continued to deliver news and programming direct from our buildings. As additional numbers return to our sites, in common with many organisations we are moving towards a hybrid office and home working model. We will continue to prioritise the health and safety of all our staff, alongside the protection of our output.”

So it looks like civil servants won’t be the only ones staying at home from now on…