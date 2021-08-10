75% of UK Adults Have Received Both Jabs

75% of UK adults are now double-jabbed according to DHSC, with 89% having had at least one dose. Speaking this afternoon, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said:

“Three in four adults across the UK have now had both doses of the vaccine, which is incredible and a testament to the fantastic work of the NHS, volunteers and everyone involved in the rollout.

Getting two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine is the key to enjoying a host of new freedoms safely – whether that be to enjoy a trip abroad with family or a night out with friends – as we continue to build our wall of protection.

Please make sure to come forward for your jab if you haven’t already as soon as possible.”