UK Imposes Economic Sanctions on Belarus for First Time Ever

The government has pressed ahead with economic sanctions against Belarus, with UK firms now prohibited from selling financial services to the country, import bans enforced against potash and petroleum resources, and export bans on any products which could be used for to undermine democracy and human rights.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said:

“These sanctions demonstrate the UK will not accept Lukashenko’s actions since the fraudulent election. The products of Lukashenko’s state-owned industries will not be sold in the UK, and our aerospace companies will not touch his fleet of luxury aircraft.”

Exactly a year after Lukashenko “won” the presidential election…