Trudeau is G7 Carbon Dioxide Emissions Bad Boy

In response to today’s doomsday climate report, Boris claims that “the UK is leading the way, decarbonising our economy faster than any country in the G20 over the last two decades.” The UK now has the second-lowest CO2 emissions per capita in the G7. Only nuclear energy powered France has lower emissions. Britain’s doing far better than most when it comes to tackling climate change and reducing carbon emissions:

Canada, on the other hand, has the highest levels of carbon dioxide emissions per capita out of the entire G20 – pumping out more than triple that of the UK. Liberal golden boy Trudeau’s halo is tarnished by emissions…

China makes up the largest share of world’s carbon emissions at 29.1% followed by the US and then India – shares which are primarily a function of their population sizes. However, is it any wonder that developing country India is reluctant to commit to net zero, especially when its emissions are one tenth per capita that of Canada’s…