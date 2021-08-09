Stonewall’s Had Over £3 Million of Taxpayers’ Money Since 2018

A new investigation by the Taxpayers’ Alliance (TPA) has revealed that 327 public bodies – including the NHS – have paid a combined total of over £3 million to Stonewall, the controversial LGBT+ charity and lobbying group, in the past three years. This is in addition to the government grant income, which totalled £2.6 million, between 2015-19.

The investigation also found that 86 universities (over two-thirds of the UK’s total) were signed up to Stonewall’s ‘Diversity Champions’ scheme, which has been under scrutiny for insisting female-only services be abolished – and was even criticised by Equalities Minister Liz Truss, who urged government departments to withdraw from the programme. Apparently Goldsmith’s even paid £326 for its students to have the pleasure of attending a ‘Queering Children’s Literature’ event last year…

The NHS, meanwhile, has sent the group a cool £466,065 since 2018. Guido presumes those lessons on gender-neutral spaces went to good use during the pandemic.