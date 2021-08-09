New Love Island Girl Fancies Boris Johnson

The political world once again collides with Love Island this week, as new girl Priya Gopaldas admits she has a bit of a thing for the Prime Minister. Asked before arriving on the island who her celebrity crush is, Gopaldas said:

“This is a very strange answer but Boris Johnson. I have a soft spot for him. It’s the confidence, but he is a total sweetheart on the inside and that is what I like in a boy. He’s the Prime Minister, very driven, but then on the inside he’s a cuddly bear. I also love his blonde hair, that does it for me!”

Twitter was predictably incensed. No word yet on what Carrie, who reportedly calls him “Bozzy Bear”, thinks…