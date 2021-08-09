Anti-Vaxxers Storm Building BBC Left 8 Years Ago

This afternoon, anti-vax loons attempted to storm a building the BBC left over 8 years ago in protest against lockdowns, vaccines, and vaccine passports. Clashing with police outside White City Studios – which the BBC vacated in 2013, and has since been turned into luxury flats and commercial spaces – the mob demanded the government stop the potential vaccination of children, railed against lockdowns, and screamed “f*ck your masks”. No doubt the apartment residents were confused by all this, though not nearly as confused as the tinfoil-hatters drumming on the doors outside…

 
