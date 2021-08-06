Tory Led Council Apologises for ‘London’s Worst Tourist Attraction’

The boss behind the £2 million Marble Arch Mound that closed after just 2 days to everyone except those who had bought a ticket in advance, has admitted that the council made a mountainous mistake. Members of the public have been heaping on the criticism…

The council promised that the mound would offer “an experience of the great outdoors” with sweeping views of central London. Instead visitors, who paid £8 each to climb the mound, were greeted with muddy turf, views of scaffolding, and a line of rubbish bins. According to visitors, the views were hideously unbe-leaf-able …

Stuart Love, the Chief Executive of the Tory led council who earns a staggering £210,000 per year said:

“We made a mistake and we apologise to everyone who hasn’t had a great experience on their visit.”

The Dutch architects who created the mound urged Londoners to “give nature time”. Guido suspects that it will take a lot of time to fix this mess…