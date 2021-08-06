The Explosion of Gettr: 1.5 Million Users in its First Five Days

Does Twitter finally have a solid right-wing alternative? Jason Miller certainly hopes so. Miller, Trump’s former senior advisor, left the office of the then-former president to embark as the CEO of a new social media platform, which is hoping to liberate online politicos from cancellation and censorship. GETTR.
Across the pond, GETTR has already won over many British politicos. Co-conspirators will be familiar with household names such as Laurence Fox, Toby Young and Darren Grimes. GETTR’s quick start means that it can boast being the “fastest platform ever to [get to] one million and we did it in three days”. Not long after that they passed the two million users mark.
“We’re just starting” says Miller, who has been on a national tour to promote the platform after its July Fourth launch. Two-thirds of Republicans who have heard of the site have either already signed up, or are planning on it.
Unsurprisingly, GETTR prides itself on its defence of free speech, promising users “you’re never going to be censored or deplatformed or cancel-cultured because of your political beliefs”.
Speaking to The Daily Signal Podcast, Jason Miller explained:
Free speech goes right up to the point when you start to infringe on somebody else’s rights. And so, for example, the same way that if you walked into a convenience store, for example, and you threatened somebody with physical harm, there would be consequences to that.
So, the same thing, you can’t go and do that online. You can’t threaten people physically. You can’t use racial epithets and slurs. You can’t go and post graphic pictures of pornography. These are some basic things that we don’t want people doing.
Our commitment to the users of Gettr is you will never be censored or deplatformed for your political speech. And I think that’s very important.
Any interested co-conspirators can join GETTR by signing up here…