Starmer’s Third Leadership Relaunch Announced

Co-conspirators will remember back to February, when Southside hyped up a major leadership relaunch for Sir Keir with all new policies – on par with the Beveridge report – only to unveil two policies, one of which was from 2012 and the other being proposed by the CPS. We were then offered a second relaunch after the May local elections, only to be derailed by the botched Rayner coup.

Now brace for the latest attempt to relaunch his fledgling leadership. Speaking to the FT, Keir reveals he’s preparing for an autumn relaunch of his leadership, “in a bid to prove the party is a credible option for voters at the next election”. He has one radical, never-thought-of-before goal: “To win the next election.”

This time, Starmer will focus on playing Blair, preparing to tell activists to embrace Tony’s political legacy.

“We have to be proud of that record in government and not be arm’s length or distant about it.”

If a computer keeps breaking, at some point you need to realise that the fix requires more than merely turning it off and on again…