John Rentoul Apologises to Jon Trickett Over “Kill the Bill” Tweet

John Rentoul has been forced to apologise to Labour MP Jon Trickett for accusing him of “condoning violence against police officers” in a now-deleted tweet. On May 7th Rentoul tweeted that Trickett had used the “Kill the Bill” slogan which implied “…support for murdering police officers”.

Three months on he’s been forced to accept the MP wasn’t “condoning violence against police officers and that he was using this phrase to reference the Police and Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.”

A personal apology to @Jon_Trickett. Please retweet pic.twitter.com/OgTxAaYuoz — John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) August 6, 2021

He accepts the tweet was wrong and sincerely apologises “for the distress and upset that my tweet has caused.” It was so distressing Trickett decided to provide a receipt of the offending tweet in a reply to Rentoul’s apology – without which Guido may have struggled to find it in the first place…