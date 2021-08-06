Farage Beat Sky and BBC’s Views COMBINED Last Night

There’s just no stopping Nigel: last week Guido revealed he’d left Sky News’ views in the dust, and overtaken BBC News’ ratings two nights in a row. Nigel has now beaten Sky News every night since launch, and the BBC five times..

Not content with merely beating his taxpayer-funded rival, last night Farage’s GB News show saw his highest ratings yet – averaging 145.1 thousand viewers. How does this compare?

Farage: 145.1k

BBC News: 113.1k

Sky News: 29.1k

Nigel beat the BBC and Sky combined last night by three thousand viers and peaked at 157,000. Boom.

Reacting to the box office figures, Farage tells Guido “I am really pleased with the growth of these numbers and was surprised to beat Sky and the BBC news channel combined last night. GB News will go much further.” A very strong position as GB News prepares for its forthcoming relaunch…