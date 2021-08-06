‘Defund Police’ Congresswoman Defends $70,000 Private Security Bill

Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush is giving some of Guido’s favourite loony left characters a run for their money, by simultaneously calling for the US police to be defunded, and defending her $70,000 private security bill. A boost for anarcho-libertarianism…

“I’m going to make sure I have security because I know I have had attempts on my life and I have too much work to do, there are too many people that need help right now for me to allow that. So if I end up spending $200,000, if I spend 10 more dollars on it, you know what? I get to be here to do the work. So suck it up and defunding the police has to happen.”

Guido’s sure Bush’s constituents unable to fork out tens of thousands for private security will be completely sympathetic to her mad ravings…