Shapps Waiting on his Own Advice Before Making Holiday Decision

Grant Shapps was back on the morning media round; despite widely reported briefings against him from some Whitehall quarters No. 10 still see him as a valuable communicator. Shapps was busy making clarifications about last night’s decisions regarding what countries moved up to amber/green on the holiday traffic light system, and the confusion around PCR testing. He also claimed full vaccination for foreign travel is going to be a feature “for evermore”…

When Kay Burley asked the transport secretary about his travel plans, Shapps said he didn’t have any yet as he’d been waiting to hear his own department’s advice last night; an improved response to January when he told LBC “don’t take advice from me” on holiday decisions. And let’s not forget the time he went on holiday to Spain last year and the first thing he did was take Spain off the travel corridor…