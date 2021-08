482 migrants made the crossing in a single day, new figures for yesterday show. This beats the previous record of 430 set just weeks ago on July 20th. The 482 people made the crossing in just 21 boats, averaging almost 23 people per vessel. Bad reading for Priti…

Incredibly, the French Authorities¬†intercepted eight crossings, preventing a further 246 people from reaching the UK.¬†That would have been a bad headline…