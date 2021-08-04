Sajid Accepts JCVI Recommendation for 16 & 17-Year-Old Vaccines, NHS Begins Preparations

Sajid responds to the JCVI confirming their recommendation that 16 and 17-year-olds should be eligible for Covid vaccines, without a need for parental permission:

“Today’s advice from the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) means more young people aged 16 and over can benefit from COVID-19 vaccines. I have accepted their expert recommendations and I have asked the NHS to prepare to vaccinate those eligible as soon as possible. “The JCVI have not recommended vaccinating under-16s without underlying health conditions but will keep its position under review based on the latest data.

Van Tam says he doesn’t want to ‘rule in or rule out’ jabs for those aged 12-15…