Extinction Rebellion Finally Shut Up

Among their various eco-terrorist strategies employed over the last two years, Extinction Rebellion has finally come up with a protest strategy Guido can actually get on board with: sewing their mouth shut.

Taking to the News UK offices this week leftie vicar Revd. Tim Hewes railed against “The Murdoch Legacy” telling ‘Christian Climate Action’

“I’ve sewn up my lips to demonstrate the terrible havoc Rupert Murdoch’s actions have reaped upon the world and to make this visible: climate science and truth has been muted, those who suffer are not being heard.”

Murdoch might seem like a default villain to Extinction Rebellion, though protesting News UK seems an odd decision. They’ve already pledged to cut their carbon footprint 25% by 2025, and in recent years have removed 800 tonnes of plastic from their products. 82% of Sun readers, News UK boast, “are keen to make their lives greener”, the paper even has a green issues correspondent. The Times has won awards for clean air campaign, to reduce pollution in cities. Murdoch’s empire is doing more to improve the world in a practical way than anything Extinction Rebellion has done…