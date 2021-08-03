Your Chance to Have Your Say on MPs’ Pay

Following the campaign by Guido and the TaxPayers’ Alliance for performance-related pay for politicians, IPSA has finally woken up to anger about the current system. The quango is consulting on new temporary measures to adjust MPs pay in line with ‘economic data’ – instead of relying solely on the public sector pay metrics which sees politicians gifted almost automatic rises in times of recession. Rises they know they can’t accept and often wish they were never offered…

Under the proposed changes, independent measures like GDP per capita could be used to revise down the pay recommendations. We should be rewarding politicians based on all our standard of living, not just the rises enjoyed by judges and generals. Bringing MPs remuneration much more into line with the financial struggles of the majority of their constituents. Guido’s friends at the TaxPayers’ Alliance would encourage anyone who wants to see their MP’s pay become performance-related (even if only until 2024) to have their say in the consultation here…