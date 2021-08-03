Sturgeon: Scotland to Move “Beyond Level Zero” From Monday, Social Distancing Laws to End

Nicola Sturgeon has announced that “Scotland will move beyond Level 0” from Monday though warns a “number of mitigation measures will remain in place”.

Key legal changes include:

  • An end to social distancing.
  • No limits on the size of social gatherings.
  • Double jabbed ‘close contacts’ of people who have tested positive will no longer need to self-isolate if they have received a negative test result.

However the “number of mitigation measures” include

  • Mask mandates which Sturgeon expects will ‘likely (…) be mandated in law for some time to come.”
  • An ongoing requirement for indoor hospitality venues to collect the contact details of customers.

Sturgeon added:

“It is important to be clear that it does not signal the end of the pandemic or a return to life exactly as we knew it before Covid struck.” 
