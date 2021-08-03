Sturgeon: Scotland to Move “Beyond Level Zero” From Monday, Social Distancing Laws to End

Nicola Sturgeon has announced that “Scotland will move beyond Level 0” from Monday though warns a “number of mitigation measures will remain in place”.

Key legal changes include:

An end to social distancing.

No limits on the size of social gatherings.

Double jabbed ‘close contacts’ of people who have tested positive will no longer need to self-isolate if they have received a negative test result.

However the “number of mitigation measures” include

Mask mandates which Sturgeon expects will ‘likely (…) be mandated in law for some time to come.”

An ongoing requirement for indoor hospitality venues to collect the contact details of customers.

Sturgeon added: