Newly Appointed Chair of the Independent Scrutiny & Oversight Board’s “Hatred” of the Tories

In surprising news the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) has announced that Abimbola Johnson, is to be the newly appointed Chair of the Independent Scrutiny & Oversight Board, which is overseeing the Police Action Plan on Inclusion and Race. Hyper-political Abimbola happily tweets about; how racist the UK is, how much she despises the police and her deep-rooted hatred of the Tories. Guido has dug out some of tweets so you don’t have to…

On several occasions Abimbola accuses the government of being racist, despite the fact that it has the most ethnically diverse cabinet in history.

Abimbola has also tweeted several times about wanting to abolish the police. Given her rhetoric, Guido wonders if she’s the best person to fairly and independently scrutinise police…

Abimbola was unsurprisingly a big fan of HuffPost under the former editor-in-chief, Jess Brammar

Are the police chiefs being clever making a poacher gamekeeper, or did they fail to investigate her views? In any event Guido looks forward to Abimbola’s ‘independent’ advice…