LibDems to Debate New Gender-Neutral Constitution

With conference season fast approaching Guido thought he’d try and get the LibDem gathering over and done with sooner rather than later. Whilst combing through their programme for this year’s motions, the timetable reveals the party is set to spend almost an hour debating the most LibDem policy of all – whether or not their party constitution is not inclusive enough of gender-neutral people. Ed Davey’s Clause 4 moment?

So far 17 LibDem members have signed up to back the motion called “Updating the Constitution’s Language on Equality and Inclusion”, which hopes to see the party agree to amend the constitution so the words “he or she” are scrapped throughout, in favour of “they”.

Throughout the Constitution: Where the words ‘he or she is’ occur, replace with ‘they are’. Where the words ‘his or her’ occur, replace with ‘their’.

The group of woke warriors behind the motion also call for the preamble of the constitution to be updated, by replacing the phrase “men and women” with “people”. It also calls for the list of marginalised groups to be widened to include “caste”, “class”, specifying gender as different to the already-included “sex” as well as replacing “colour” with “ethnicity”. LibDems gonna LibDem…