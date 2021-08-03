Jolyon Loses Home Planning Appeal

Things just aren’t going Jolyon’s way this summer: he lost legal action against Boris over his objections to Cruddas’ peerage; the Good Law Project missed the deadline to challenge the government over PPE contracts; he was forced to abandon his attempted smear project on Kate Bingham; and the government is exploring new legal fundraising reforms that would hit Jolyon’s entire modus operandi. It is Guido’s sad duty to report another legal failure…

Guido can now reveal his legal challenges are even extending to his home life, after planning permission for work on his South London home – and infamous fox slaughterhouse – was rejected by the council. Guido will be careful given Jolyon’s track record of unsubstantiated allegations about address doxxing…

In April 2020 the Maughams submitted a planning application for a new garden wall – presumably to keep vermin out – with a lean-to greenhouse and conservatory among other changes. Despite multiple amendments, the council rejected the proposals in August. Jolyon then launched an appeal that same month.

Yesterday the appeal was rejected by the Planning Inspectorate over the effect “of the development on the character and appearance of the property”. Perhaps he should just focus on reinforcing his coup’s security…