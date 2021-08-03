Clarkson’s Common Sense Covid Comments Spark Left-Wing Fury

Comments made by Jeremy Clarkson to the Radio Times have caused a usual bout of left-wing fury, after he called scientific advisors on SAGE “Communists” and complained about the over-cautiousness of some, saying “if you die, you die”. He’s speaking from experience, given he suffered badly from Covid in December…

“I think the politicians should sometimes tell those communists at Sage to get back in their box. Let’s just all go through life with our fingers crossed and a smile on our face. I can see Boris doesn’t want to open it up and shut us back down again. But if it’s going to be four years … and who knows, it could be 40 years.”

Naturally the Guardian and Independent are furious. One left-wing Twitter doctor asked why anyone would be interested in what Clarkson would have to say about Covid, though no doubt would be delighted had a major celebrity come down on their side of the hand-wringing, bed-wetting argument. Guido can’t see anything objectionable about his usual no-nonsense, factual, appraisal…