Olympic Sports Reporters Told to Avoid Saying People are “Born with a Gender Identity”

Guido appreciates the BBC has the freedom to be biased towards Team GB, though spots the corporation’s sports voiceover chose to wish the first trans Olympian “all the success” before Laurel Hubbard crashed out of the competition, having failed to lift in any round. They also pittyingly said that she’d given her “absolute all”. Ultimately Hubbard failed to achieve a snatch…



It seems the BBC had been reading from the Olympic’s official guide to wokery; taking their seats, sports reporters found every desk adorned with a “Guide for journalists covering LGBTQ athletes & issues at the summer Olympics and Paralympics”. The guide’s “terms to avoid” section included “Born male/born female. No one is born with a gender identity”. The Telegraph’s Chief Sports Writer Oliver Brown asks how it was allowed to be disseminated at an Olympic venue as a supposedly balanced document…

To any budding hacks, you can read the pamphlet in full below: