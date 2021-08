Boris has given a pool interview in which he hinted he will oppose plans for a new category of travel warning light – an amber watch list – in the pursuit of creating “simple and user friendly” rules. Over the past few days it’s been floated the government could be about to create a six-tier traffic light system, of:

Red

Amber plus

Amber watch list

Amber

Green watch list

Green

Rishi wants an even simpler solution…