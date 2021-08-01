Boris’s Ratings Crash Among Tory Grassroots

The latest Conservative Home poll of Tory members’ views on cabinet members is out, and it proves bad reading for Boris. The PM has fallen 35.7 points among members this month – following his previous fall from 55 points just two months ago. Amanda Milling is also in trouble following the failure to win Batley & Spen. Gove’s pips Millings fall with a 15.4% in the last month. Truss, Raab and Lord Frost continue to dominate the top of the rankings. Foreign policy clearly going down well with the grassroots…