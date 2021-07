Josh Pieters and Archie Manners have exposed Piers Corbyn in a sting accepting £10,000 to lay off criticising AstraZeneca’s vaccine after being bribed by a supposed shareholder in the firm. The video is excruciating. As a co-conspirator pointed out, it really does take a Corbyn to accept a bribe from an apparent AstraZeneca shareholder concerned that a treatment being sold at cost price might not make enough profit because of the competition. How will Piers get out of this with his followers?