Boris & Carrie Expecting Second Baby

Carrie announces via Instagram that she’s pregnant again and expecting a December birth. She also reveals she suffered a miscarriage at the start of the year:

At the beginning of the year, I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken.

I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I’ve also felt like a bag of nerves.

Fertility issues can be really hard for many people, particularly when on platforms like Instagram it can look like everything is only ever going well.

I found it a real comfort to hear from people who had also experienced loss so I hope that in some very small way sharing this might help others too.

The Westminster rumour mill had been much quieter on the news of this second pregnancy in comparison to the first. Though some keen-eyed sources had pointed out Carrie’s sobriety in G7 photographs, in comparison to many other guests…