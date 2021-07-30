Labour Branch: Isn’t Farage “Due a Milkshake?”

While Farage’s RNLI comments have sparked expected controversy, some may have hoped political parties could engage in the debate without wishing the box office GB News presenter harm. It seems Guido’s hopes were too high…

Yesterday Hexham Constituency Labour Party posted a screenshot of a story about the RNLI’s bumper fundraising off the back of Farage’s comments, along with the caption “Isn’t he due a milkshake?”

Guido reminds Labour Party officials that the last person to think that was swiftly found guilty of assault, given a 12-month community order, 150 hours of unpaid work and forced to pay £350 compensation to Farage. Not a great look from Sir Keir’s party given it’s supposed to be looking tough on law and order…