Nigel sure knows how to keep his blockbuster ratings up: combine his Twitter-trending campaign on the RNLI with mocking Keir Starmer.

Last night was Farage’s third night in a row talking about the controversial use of the RNLI to constantly ferry migrants from the channel to England, noting his pleasure that the comments had at least resulted in a bumper day of donations to the charity. He rounded off the segment joking how Starmer managed to arrive at the RNLI love-in party 18 hours late…