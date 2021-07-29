Flora Gill Pitches “Porn for Children”

Professional attention seeker and amateur sex therapist Flora Gill has forced her way back onto politics Twitter’s timeline this afternoon, after misguidedly believing “porn for children” was something worth pitching. A classic Thursday afternoon thought for the daughter of a former Home Secretary…

Following criticism, Gill doubled down and specified her definition of “children” as “14/15/16 year olds”. A clarification that puts all ethical doubts in the mind at bay…

Digging herself into an even deeper hole she began joking about potential Dragons Den pitches.

The target audience of CBeebies being 0–6-year-olds…

Following backlash, Gill came to relative senses and deleted the tweet, writing “absolutely not getting swept up into another Twitter cesspool so deleted tweet before it picks up steam!” The slowest u-turn since the Titanic…