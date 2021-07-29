Farage Smashes BBC Views for Second Night

On Monday Guido reported the first set of viewing figures for Nige’s premiere week on GB News, with him beating Sky News every day. It’s now clear his second week’s target is the all-dominating BBC.

Guido can reveal Farage has now overtaken the taxpayer-funded news channel’s ratings two days in a row; Tuesday saw him just pip the BBC’s offering by 1,700 viewers, however last night was an overwhelming victory:

Farage – 107.7

BBC Outside Source – 93.3

Sky News Tonight – 35.2

Not only did Farage beat the BBC by over 14,000 viewers, he peaked on a whopping 123,900. That’s the Farage factor…