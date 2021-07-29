Ashcroft Planning Carrie Biography Due in 2022

Michael Ashcroft has announced that his next biography will be about Carrie Johnson.

“Carrie has interested me for some time. Many people know her as Boris Johnson’s wife, but her influence developed long before she moved into 10 Downing Street via her work over the last decade within the Conservative Party and also through the posts she has held working for government ministers. Aside from politics, she has campaigned in the fields of the environment and animal rights, both of which are areas of great interest to me.”

Ashcroft’s biography of Keir Starmer, “Red Knight”, is out next month. His biography of David Cameron, written with Isabel Oakeshott, famously floated an intimate pig-related anecdote. Carrie will no doubt be looking forward to her unauthorised biography being published with eager anticipation…