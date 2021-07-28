GB News Finally Confirm Director of News and Programming is Quitting

Confirming reports from a few weeks ago, GB News has finally announced their Director of News & Programming John McAndrew will be the latest behind-the-scenes talent to depart. The move was announced at the editorial meeting yesterday afternoon. McAndrew insists he leaves GB News on good terms, saying in his departing words that the channel is “a much-needed new voice in the British news media – it has a solid plan and a strong future”

“Despite the inevitable bumps and bruises along the way I remain incredibly proud of what we have built and I look forward to seeing it grow and prosper. Assembling this wonderful team remains one of my proudest achievements and 1 wish them the very best for the future.”

CEO Angelos Frangopoulos said he “played the key role in pulling together our launch programming. I thank him for his efforts, especially for the quality of the team he brought together which gives us the platform to grow rapidly from here on in.” This looks like GB News is putting on a brave face, given the original reports of McAndrew’s departure being very much linked to the channel’s editorial decisions…