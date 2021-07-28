Boris’s Two-Day Brolly Struggles

Boris has clearly been having as miserable a time with this week’s weather as everyone else down South. Yesterday he was forced to stand outside in the pouring rain for a Sky interview, beneath a uselessly tiny brolly presumably fetched last-minute by a flustered CCHQ staffer. The first time a Tory leader’s done an interview about clamping down on crime and looked like a dripping wet…

His luck was no better today. Sitting next to Prince Charles with a noticeably larger brolly, it managed to collapse then go inside-out all the while the PM was dribbled on. At least Prince Charles got a good laugh at the PM’s expense…